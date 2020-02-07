This deal is expired!
(Ships Free) Royal Luxe Lightweight Down Alt. Comforter (Mult. Colors) - Any size
$19.99
$130.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 07/28/20
About this Deal
|Macy's is offering this Royal Luxe Lightweight Comforter (Mult. Colors) for only $19.99, plus shipping is free.
Note: Choode from Twin, Queen or King sizes.
Details:
14" sewn-through box construction
Cover: polyester; fill: hyp-allergenic polyester fiberfill
Machine wash or dry clean
Received 4+ stars from over 405 reviews!
