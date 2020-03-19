Out of toilet paper? Groupon is now offering this Brondell PureSpa Handheld Bidet Sprayer for only $31.99 with free shipping on orders over $35.



Details:

Bidet handheld sprayer



Metal hose connections with flexible braided PVC hose



Brass core and all-metal T-valve



Integrated pressure control and shutoff valve



Holster for wall or toilet mount



Easy to install and clean



Dimensions: 10.5” (L) x 7” (W) x 2.5” (H)



Received 4+ stars from over 60 reviews

Compare to $39.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond and $37.99 at Sam's Club.