Brondell PureSpa Handheld Bidet Sprayer
$31.99 $39.95
Mar 19, 2020
Expires : 04/01/20
Out of toilet paper? Groupon is now offering this Brondell PureSpa Handheld Bidet Sprayer for only $31.99 with free shipping on orders over $35.

Details:
  • Bidet handheld sprayer
  • Metal hose connections with flexible braided PVC hose
  • Brass core and all-metal T-valve
  • Integrated pressure control and shutoff valve
  • Holster for wall or toilet mount
  • Easy to install and clean
  • Dimensions: 10.5” (L) x 7” (W) x 2.5” (H)
  • Received 4+ stars from over 60 reviews

Compare to $39.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond and $37.99 at Sam's Club.

bath bathroom home Home Improvement toilet Groupon Bidet Coronavirus
