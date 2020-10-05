This deal is expired!
2-Ct Crest 3D Whitening Toothpaste Just 98¢!
49¢ ea
$3.59 ea
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/16/20
About this Deal
|Walgreens is offering 2-Ct Crest 3D Whitening Toothpaste for only 98¢ when you add two to cart and 'clip' the $5 off coupon here. Shipping is free on $35+ orders.
Note: Must be signed into your Rewards account [free to join]. If you cannot add the items to your cart, try refreshing the page and add again.
Product Details:
