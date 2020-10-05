Walgreens is offering 2-Ct Crest 3D Whitening Toothpaste for only 98¢ when you add two to cart and 'clip' the $5 off coupon here. Shipping is free on $35+ orders.



Note: Must be signed into your Rewards account [free to join]. If you cannot add the items to your cart, try refreshing the page and add again.



Product Details:

Active Ingredients: Sodium Fluoride (0.15% w/v Fluoride Ion) - 0.243 % (Anticavity toothpaste)



Keep out of reach of children under 6 yrs. of age