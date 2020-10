Bed Bath & Beyond is offering this Chunky Diamond 24" x 40" Bath Rug (2 Colors) for only $3.74 with free in-store pickup or free shipping on $39+ orders.



BEYOND+ members can get this item for as low as $2.99.



Product Details:

Add a modern touch to your bathroom decor



Chunky diamond design



Pile measures 0.5" H



100% cotton



Machine wash



Received 4+ stars from over 20 reviews