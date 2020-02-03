Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Office Depot Office Max Coupons »

4-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

$6.00 $10.29
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/13/20
Office Depot Office Max Coupons See Deal
Up to 3.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Office Depot is offering 4-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes for $6.00 (it's just $1.50 each Pack) with free in-store pickup Or free shipping on orders over $45.

Details:
  • Disinfect and deodorize with fresh smell for a bleach-free, all-in-one cleaning alternative
  • These disinfecting wipes are all-purpose to clean more than kitchens and bathrooms
  • Powerful antibacterial to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses and remove common allergens
  • 40% thicker to break down grease, soap scum and grime on any surface
  • Value 4-pack with 2 fresh scent canisters and 2 crisp lemon canisters
  • Received 4+ stars from over 680 reviews!

Compare to $4.98 ($2.49 each) for this 2-pack at Home Depot.

Related to this item:

kitchen Home Improvement Household Essentials Cleaning Supplies Office Depot Clorox disenfecting wipes saving tips
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (14)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Feb 03, 2020
Still Available
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Nov 04, 2019
Updated
Reply
chrismck
chrismck (L1)
Jul 25, 2019
Just purchased mine, cold and flu season is coming, thanks
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 25, 2019
Awesome 🙌
Reply
charisma00777
charisma00777 (L2)
Jul 24, 2019
Awesome deal!
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 24, 2019
Thanks charisma00777
Reply
BJ4140300bot5
BJ4140300bot5 (L1)
Jul 24, 2019
great deal
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 24, 2019
Thank you 😁
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 23, 2019
Now $4.99 with coupon code
Reply
chah93
chah93 (L2)
Jun 28, 2019
Good deal! Will definitely stock up.
Reply
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jun 28, 2019
Gonna stock up! :) thanks
Reply
Related Deals
Amazon
BUZIO 20 Lbs Weighted Blanket with Removable Quilted Duvet Cover, High Premium Heavy Blanket Deluxe Set BED
Amazon
$119.99
eBay
Complete Double Bed Sheets Granfoulard Bassetti GIUDECCA D1
eBay
$93.54 $140.90
eBay
84.5" L Rosita Queen Bed One of a Kind Reclaimed Pine Modern Iron Framework
eBay
$1,679.9 $1,909.
Amazon
Air Mattress with ComfortCoil Technology & Internal High Capacity Pump
Amazon
$119.95 $149.95
Amazon
Air Mattress with Built-in Pump - Best Inflatable Airbed Queen Size
Amazon
$119.95 $137.95
Amazon
Fleece Blanket Twin Size Soft Cozy Lightweight Bed
Amazon
$10.49 $20.99
AliExpress
30% OFF Classic Floral Printed Bed Skirt Cover Fitted Sheet Cover Bedspread Non Slip Bedroom Textile
AliExpress
$15.93 $22.76
Cashback Available
Amazon
Intelligent Design Robbie Comforters, Twin XL, Navy Multi
Amazon
$55.45
Home Depot
StyleWell Plumridge Tufted Upholstered Queen Platform Bed
Home Depot
$206.31
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Amazon
Multi-fold Premium 2-Ply Paper Towels, White, 125 Paper Towels Per Pack, 16 Packs Per Case
Amazon
$24.18 $34.59
Amazon
Ashley Furniture Signature Design - Sierra Sleep - Bonell Twin Size Mattress - 6 Inches -White
Amazon
$99
BJs Wholesale
Campground Survival Kit
BJs Wholesale
$29.99 $49.99
Amazon
BUZIO 20 Lbs Weighted Blanket with Removable Quilted Duvet Cover, High Premium Heavy Blanket Deluxe Set, 60 X 80 Inches Full Size Bed, Premium Glass Beads Cotton/Minky, Grey
Amazon
$119.99
Macy's
Fairfield Square Collection Chelsea Reversible 8-Pc. Comforter Set
Macy's
$39.98 $100.00
Up to 2.0% Cashback
BJs Wholesale
Scott Living By Restonic Hybrid Queen Size Mattress In a Box
BJs Wholesale
$399.99 $699.99 Free Shipping
Sams Club
Taupe Tufted Upholstery Platform Bed (Assorted Sizes) - Sam's Club
Sams Club
$249.98
Up to 6.0% Cashback
Amazon
Save 55% On Select Product(s) with Promo Code 55AZ8R5R On Amazon.com
Amazon
$49.55
Amazon
12" Zinus Cloud Memory Foam Full Mattress
Amazon
$179.60 $249.00 Free Shipping
Amazon
American Baby Company Waterproof Mattress Pad Cover
Amazon
$10.99 $25.99
Amazon
AC Pacific 6" Foam Mattress Covered in a Stylish Navy Blue Waterproof Fabric, Twin, Navy Blue
Amazon
$68.20
Home Depot
Up to 40% Off Brookside Cara Platform Bed Frame (8/27 - 9/8)
Home Depot
Offer
Up to 5.0% Cashback