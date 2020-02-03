Office Depot is offering 4-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes for $6.00 (it's just $1.50 each Pack) with free in-store pickup Or free shipping on orders over $45.



Details:

Disinfect and deodorize with fresh smell for a bleach-free, all-in-one cleaning alternative



These disinfecting wipes are all-purpose to clean more than kitchens and bathrooms



Powerful antibacterial to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses and remove common allergens



40% thicker to break down grease, soap scum and grime on any surface



Value 4-pack with 2 fresh scent canisters and 2 crisp lemon canisters



Received 4+ stars from over 680 reviews!

Compare to $4.98 ($2.49 each) for this 2-pack at Home Depot.