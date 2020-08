Amazon is offering 6-Pk Colgate Sparkling White Toothpaste, 6 Ounce for only $7.52 with free shipping when you checkout with Subscribe & Save!



Features:

Whitening Toothpaste, Helps Remove Surface Stains



Helps Prevent Future Teeth Stain Build-Up



Whitens Teeth while Fighting Cavities & Tartar



Bust of Cinnamon and Mint Flavor



Gel Toothpaste Formula