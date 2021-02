Macy's is offering the Tommy Hilfiger Hypoallergenic Pillows for $6.99 (reg. $20) with free shipping on orders $25+.



Features:

Dimensions: 20" x 28"



Includes 1 pillow only



18 oz. fill



Ideal for all sleep styles



Hypoallergenic Supraloft™ polyester fiberfill



Woven logo tag



Thread count: 200



Striped-cord trim