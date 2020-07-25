Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
(7/26) 12-Pack Cottonelle Strong Bath Tissue (In-Store)
$4.99 $9.99
Jul 24, 2020
Expires : 08/01/20
About this Deal

Valid 07/26 - 08/01, Walgreens has this 12-Pack Cottonelle Strong Bath Tissue for just $4.99 when you 'clip' the $1 off coupon.

Find your nearest location here.

Note: This item is not available for delivery. Availability may vary by location.

Product Details:
  • Wavy CleanRipple texture provides softness and removes more at once for a Superior Clean
  • 3x thicker, 3x stronger, 2x more absorbent
  • Strong 1-ply bathroom tissue
  • Paraben-free toilet tissue that is free of added perfumes and dyes
  • Made from fibers that are 100% biodegradable
  • Received 4+ stars out of 2330+ reviews

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 24, 2020
Updated, Valid 07/26 - 08/01
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 15, 2020
$4.99 when you 'clip' the $1 off coupon
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 15, 2020
Updated expiration date 7/18/2020
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 15, 2020
Admin,has my update been accepted
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 05, 2020
I think this one is already ended yesterday, you may have added wrong exp date :)
