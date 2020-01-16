Amazon has this Mickey Mouse Padded Toddler Nap Mat for just $13.59 when you 'clip' the $2.40 off coupon! Get free shipping with Prime or on orders over $25.



Alternatively, get it for the same price at Target use promo code HOME (extra 15% off) at checkout.



Product Details:

Amazon's Choice



Dimensions: 62 x 26 x 1 inches



Weight: 14.9 ounces



Slide your own standard pillow into the attached pillowcase



Made of soft 100% Polyester Microfiber



Received 4+ stars out of 300+ reviews

Compare to $16.00 at Walmart and $39.99 at BuybuyBaby and at Bed Bath & Beyond.