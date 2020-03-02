Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2-Pack Eddie Bauer Packable Throw (5 Colors) + F/S

$11.99 $16.97
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 03/06/20
About this Deal

Costco is offering this 2-Pack Eddie Bauer Packable Alternative Throw (5 Colors) for only $11.99
 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Great for all seasons
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Includes storage bag
  • Dimension: 60” x 70”
  • Received 4+ stars from over 160 reviews!

Comments (2)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 02, 2020
hello admin, the price in the description should change to $11.99
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 02, 2020
Price drop
