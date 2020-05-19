Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 65% Off Bath Flash Sale w/ Extra 30-35% Off

+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/19/20
JCPenney is having an up to 65% off Bath Flash Sale with an extra 30-35% off when you use code BATHPERK at checkout! Shipping is free on $49+.

Offer Details:
  • Extra 35% Off: select original, regular and sale bath towels, bath rugs, bath accessories & shower curtains
  • Extra 30% Off $75+
  • Extra 30% off unders $75

Other Notable Sales:

bath bathroom home JCPenney Home Improvement Towels Bed & Bath flooring & area rugs
