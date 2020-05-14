Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Factory Style Throw Blanket (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$15.40 $55.00
May 15, 2020
Expires : 06/13/20
Vera Bradley is offering Factory Style Throw Blanket(3 Patterns) for only $15.40. Discount automatically applied at checkout. Shipping is free on this order.

Product Details :
  • Made from 100% polyester micro-fleece
  • Features oversized detail from each color
  • Dimensions : 50.00" w x 80.00" h

bedding home decor home Home Items Vera Bradley Blankets & Throws
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
May 14, 2020
Back Again
