Home Depot is offering this Glacier Bay 6-Spray Dual Shower Head for only $28.00 with free shipping on orders over $45, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Details:

Features a 6-Function Handheld Handshower



3-way diverter allows both shower heads to function concurrently



60 in. stainless steel hose for convenience and versatility



WaterSense certified to reduce water use



Received 4+ stars from over 190 reviews

