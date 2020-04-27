Amazon is offering this Greenco Mechanical Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment for only $17.99 with free shipping on $25+ orders or for Prime.



Details:

#1 Best Seller in Bidet Attachments



in Bidet Attachments Durable high-quality toilet seat attachment bidet for optimum personal hygiene



Easy do-it-yourself installation with no special tools required, detailed instructions Included



Easy-access control dial for instant pressure and nozzle adjustment



Adjustable, retractable spray nozzle for your best cleansing experience



Refreshing, hygienic, friendly to the environment and a great value for your money



Received 4+ stars from over 3,575 reviews!