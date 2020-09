Home Depot is offering this Twin Solid Wood Bunk Bed w/ Trundle for just $316.18! Shipping fees vary.



Price & Shipping:

Espresso & Oak for $326.89 with free shipping

with shipping White for $316.18 + $55 shipping

Features:

Solid pine construction provides extraordinary stability and durability

Bed meets or exceeds both ASTM and CPSC safety standards

Bed includes one roll out trundle and one fixed ladder

Bed can be separated into 2 beds, which is able to accommodate 3 people sleeping

Finish with safe, lead free, sanded and smooth coated to prevent splintering

Mattresses are not included

75 in. x 38 in. for twin and 70 in. x 38 in. for trundle is recommended