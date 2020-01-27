Bed Bath & Beyond is offering this Home Dynamix 27" x 45" Oversized Bath Mat (6 Colors) for only $4.99 with free shipping on $39+ orders.



BEYOND+ members can get it for $3.99. Join for $29 a year here.



Details:

Plush chenille knotted pile



Stain-resistant



Non-skid backing



100% chenille



Measures 27" x 45"



Pile height measures 0.6"



Received 4+ stars from over 60 reviews!