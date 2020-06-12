JCPenney is offering their Home Expressions Bath Towels Collection (Multiple Colors) from only $1.94 when you use code HOMEDEAL (extra 35% off) at checkout. Opt for free in-store pickup, otherwise shipping is free on orders over $49.



Notable Options:

Washcloth for $1.94 (Reg $6.00)



(Reg $6.00) Hand Towel for $2.59 (Reg $8.00)



(Reg $8.00) Bath Towel for $3.24 (Reg $10.00)



(Reg $10.00) 6-Piece Towel Set for $15.59 (Reg $48.00)

Product Details:

Available in multiple colors



Features: Embellished



Fabric Content: 100% Cotton



Care: Tumble Dry, Machine Wash



Received 4+ stars from over 665 reviews!