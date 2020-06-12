Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Home Expressions Bath Towels (Multiple Colors)

$1.94+
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 09/13/20
JCPenney Coupons See Deal
Up to 6.0% Cashback

About this Deal

JCPenney is offering their Home Expressions Bath Towels Collection (Multiple Colors) from only $1.94 when you use code HOMEDEAL (extra 35% off) at checkout. Opt for free in-store pickup, otherwise shipping is free on orders over $49.

Notable Options:
  • Washcloth for $1.94 (Reg $6.00)
  • Hand Towel for $2.59 (Reg $8.00)
  • Bath Towel for $3.24 (Reg $10.00)
  • 6-Piece Towel Set for $15.59 (Reg $48.00)

Product Details:
  • Available in multiple colors
  • Features: Embellished
  • Fabric Content: 100% Cotton
  • Care: Tumble Dry, Machine Wash
  • Received 4+ stars from over 665 reviews!

Comments (5)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
7 days ago
updated with new code
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 12, 2020
Updated
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 28, 2019
Updated
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Oct 13, 2019
Updated
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 22, 2019
Now $1.99
Reply
