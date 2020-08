IKEA is offering this LEIRSUND Adjustable Slatted Bed Base for only $120.00 with free in-store pickup where available.



Details:

Available in size queen and full



Divided into 5 comfort zones



Sit comfortably by adjusting the head and foot sections



6 slats with adjustable firmness



Can be used with a foam or latex mattress



Dimensions: 79 1/2" L x 59 7/8" W