Listerine Antiseptic Mouthwash (250ml) + F/S

$3.89
+ Free Shipping
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this Listerine Antiseptic Mouthwash (250ml) for only $3.89
Details:
Amazon's Choice
Mouthwash kills 99.9% of germs
Clinically shown to reduce plaque more than brushing
Offers 24-hour germ protection
From the #1 dentist recommended brand
Received 4+ stars from over 185 reviews

Comments (1)

pnslakshmi_12
pnslakshmi_12 (L3)
Jun 28, 2020
Price drop $2.51
