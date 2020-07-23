Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
Luxe Self-Cleaning Universal Bidet Attachment (F/S)
$37.99 $74.99
Jul 23, 2020
Expires : 07/31/20
About this Deal

Best Buy has this Luxe Self-Cleaning Universal Bidet Attachment for only $37.99 with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Self-cleaning nozzle
  • Feminine wash
  • Nozzle guard gate and retracting nozzle
  • Designed to fit any toilet
  • Cold-water non-electric mechanical bidet
  • Control panel
  • High-quality parts
  • Received 4+ stars out of 200+ reviews

Compare to $49.95 at Walmart.

