This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Martha Stewart Reversible Comforter (3 Colors)

$29.99 $110.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/15/20
About this Deal

Macy's is offering the Martha Stewart Reversible Comforter (Mult. Colors) for just $29.99 with free shipping on orders over $75.

Available Sizes:
  • Twin
  • Queen
  • King

Details:
  • Dimensions: 62" x 90"
  • Lightweight warmth
  • Hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill
  • Sewn-through box construction
  • Received 4+ stars from over 320 reviews!

