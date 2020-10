Wayfair is offering this Mercer Upholstered Full Platform Bed starting for only $424.99 with free shipping!



Also available in sizes queen and king for varying prices.



Product Details:

Frame Material: Manufactured Wood



Box Spring Required: No



Assembly Required: Yes



Compatible with Adjustable Bed: No



Upholstery Material: Polyester Blend; Linen Blend



Received 4+ stars from over 215 reviews!