The deal below has expired
Bath and Body Works

Extra $10 Off $30 Bath & Body Works

Expires: 02/24/20
About this Deal

For a limited time, Bath & Body Works is offering an extra $10 off $30 when you use code NEEDNOW at checkout! Shipping adds a $5.99 fee to orders over $10.

Shopping in-store? Present this printable coupon (must show it in your B&BW email).

Use this code to score great deals on the top offers below!

Notable Offers: (combine with $10 off $30 code above)

As an idea, add 10 hand soaps to your bag and apply code NEEDNOW to drop the price down to $20 ($2.00 each)!

Comments (3)

DiMamedova15
DiMamedova15 (L2)
Feb 20, 2020
Thank you :) I love B&BW!
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 20, 2020
Added In-Store printable
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 20, 2020
Updated with new code
