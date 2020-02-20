This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Extra $10 Off $30 Bath & Body Works
$10 Off
+ $5.99 Shipping
Expires: 02/24/20
About this Deal
|For a limited time, Bath & Body Works is offering an extra $10 off $30 when you use code NEEDNOW at checkout! Shipping adds a $5.99 fee to orders over $10.
Shopping in-store? Present this printable coupon (must show it in your B&BW email).
Use this code to score great deals on the top offers below!
Notable Offers: (combine with $10 off $30 code above)
As an idea, add 10 hand soaps to your bag and apply code NEEDNOW to drop the price down to $20 ($2.00 each)!
Related to this item:bathroom home decor Beauty products Personal Care Skin Care Bath & Body Works Hand Soaps Free W/P
What's the matter?