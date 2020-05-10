Amazon is offering this Oral-B 7500 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for only $74.94 when you 'clip' $35 coupon on the product page and use code 25OB1500 at checkout with free shipping.



Details:

Programmable 360 SmartRing with LED lights to customize your brushing experience



3D Cleaning Action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove plaque



Rechargeable with 5 modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, and Pro Clean



In-handle timer pulses every 30 seconds to let you know when to switch areas of the mouth



Received 4+ stars from over 1,785 reviews!