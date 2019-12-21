This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Amazon
$15.94
$27.99
Dec 22, 2019
Expires : 12/31/19
23 Likes 2 Comments
22See Deal
About this Deal
|
Amazon is offering this Oral-B Electric Toothbrush w/ Replacement Brush Head for just $15.94 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.
Alternatively, get it at Walmart for the same price.
Details:
Compare to $28.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
🏷 Deal Tagsamazon electronics toothbrush Personal Care Oral-B oral care Electric Toothbrush health & beauty
What's the matter?