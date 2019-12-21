Amazon is offering this Oral-B Electric Toothbrush w/ Replacement Brush Head for just $15.94 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.



Alternatively, get it at Walmart for the same price.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Provide twice the cleaning action for superior plaque removal vs a regular toothbrush



Head rotates side to side in an oscillating manner, while penetrating hard-to-reach areas



2 Minute Timer: Signals after two minutes to help you brush for the recommended brushing time



Compatible with the following replacement toothbrush heads: Cross Action, 3D White, Sensitive Clean, Precision Clean, Floss Action, Deep Sweep, Ortho, Power Tip, and Dual Clean



Received 4+ stars from over 620 reviews!

Compare to $28.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond.