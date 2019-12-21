Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Amazon Coupons

Amazon

Oral-B Electric Toothbrush w/ Replacement Brush Head
$15.94 $27.99
Dec 22, 2019
Expires : 12/31/19
23  Likes 2  Comments
22
See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon is offering this Oral-B Electric Toothbrush w/ Replacement Brush Head for just $15.94 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.

Alternatively, get it at Walmart for the same price.

Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Provide twice the cleaning action for superior plaque removal vs a regular toothbrush
  • Head rotates side to side in an oscillating manner, while penetrating hard-to-reach areas
  • 2 Minute Timer: Signals after two minutes to help you brush for the recommended brushing time
  • Compatible with the following replacement toothbrush heads: Cross Action, 3D White, Sensitive Clean, Precision Clean, Floss Action, Deep Sweep, Ortho, Power Tip, and Dual Clean
  • Received 4+ stars from over 620 reviews!

Compare to $28.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

🏷 Deal Tags

amazon electronics toothbrush Personal Care Oral-B oral care Electric Toothbrush health & beauty
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
newguy
newguy (L5)
Dec 21, 2019
Now $15.94
Likes Reply
tsui1988
tsui1988 (L1)
Dec 04, 2019
Walgreen has same one for $15.99 - 5.00 coupon this week
Likes Reply
Amazon See All arrow
Amazon
Amazon
Free $100 Amazon Gift Card w/ New Visa Card
Offer
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
$10 Off $30 Beauty & Personal Care
$10 Off
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion (18-Oz)
$5.50 $15.18
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Echo Show 5 w/ Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera
$49.99 $124.98
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Free $10 Prime Day Credit w/ $10 Purchase
Offer
Amazon
Amazon
Lowest Price! 33-Oz. Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash
$5.57 $13.39
Amazon
Amazon
Echo Auto (Alexa in Your Car)
$19.99 $49.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Early Prime Day Deals: Fire Edition Smart TVs
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
$10 Off $50 When You Pay w/ Discover Card
Offer
Amazon
Amazon
Listerine Antiseptic Mouthwash (1-Liter)
$3.05 $7.50
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Amazon
Amazon
Tide Laundry Detergent Liquid (64 Loads)
$8.97 $16.00
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Google Nest Hub
$89.00 $129.00
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Price Drop! 2-Pack Martha Stewart Pillow Protectors
$7.49 $17.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Walgreens
Walgreens
Cottonelle Toilet Paper, Soft Biodegradable Bath Tissue
$9.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Snapfish
Snapfish
50"×60" Arctic Fleece Photo Blanket
$9.00 $69.99
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
Pem America Bloomy Reversible 3-Pc. Comforter Mini Sets
$29.99 $80.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
The Big One Bath Towel & Pillow - Kohls
$2.49+
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Amazon
Amazon
Clorox Disinfecting Bleach Free Cleaning Wipes, Fresh Scent, 75 Wipes, Pack of 3 (Packaging May Vary)
$11.97
Amazon
Amazon
6-Pk Softsoap Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap
$11.94 $17.94
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Delta Children Plastic Toddler Bed
$54.28 $69.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Oral-b Healthy Clean Toothbrushes, Medium Bristles, 6 Count (Assorted Colors)
$3.33 $4.99
Costco
Costco
2-Pk Oral-B Genius Rechargeable Toothbrush
$84.99 AR $149.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
6-Pk Oral-B Complete SatinFloss Dental Floss
$2.53
Amazon
Amazon
Oral-B Super Floss Pre-Cut Strands, Mint, 50 Count, Pack of 2
$5.56 $6.99
Amazon
Amazon
Oral-B Electric Toothbrush with 1 Oral-B Replacement Brush Head
$24.97 $27.99
CVS
CVS
$5 ExtraBucks Rewards for Purchasing 3 Select Oral B, Crest, Glide or Scope Products
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
arrow
arrow