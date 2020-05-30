Amazon is offering this Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for only $19.95 with free shipping for Prime or on orders over $25.



Details:

Amazon's Choice

Gently pulses between the teeth and along the gum line

Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

2-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

Rechargeable toothbrush with 2 weeks between charges

Received 4+ stars from over 12,935 reviews!