Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

$40.98 $49.99
+ Free* Shipping
Amazon Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon is offering this Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for only $19.95 with free shipping for Prime or on orders over $25.

Details:
Amazon's Choice
Gently pulses between the teeth and along the gum line
Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush
2-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time
Rechargeable toothbrush with 2 weeks between charges
Received 4+ stars from over 12,935 reviews!

Comments (10)

pnslakshmi_12
pnslakshmi_12 (L3)
May 30, 2020
Price updated
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Dec 28, 2018
Updated
Reply
lanismiller
lanismiller (L3)
Sep 18, 2018
alive again!
Reply
pamelalala
pamelalala (L1)
Mar 20, 2018
Good deal!
Reply
Ming666
Ming666 (L1)
Dec 27, 2017
very good
Reply
yifeyi
yifeyi (L2)
Dec 25, 2017
good deal
Reply
dnrr0915
dnrr0915 (L1)
Dec 25, 2017
Please check this link it is for $11.95 only.
https://www.ypayfull.com/38-off-philips-sonicare-electric-rechargeable-toothbrush-amazon-deals/
Reply
ERER20171101
ERER20171101 (L2)
Dec 24, 2017
Nice
Reply
dasgdagh
dasgdagh (L1)
Dec 20, 2017
good news good teethbrush
Reply
soula
soula (L1)
Dec 20, 2017
Why was it $24.95 last week
Reply
