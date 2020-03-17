Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Staples

Staples

Lysol Disinfectant Heavy Duty Cleaner (F/S)
FREE SHIPPING
$5.36+
Apr 15, 2020
Expires : 04/15/20
Staples has this Lysol Disinfectant Heavy Duty Bathroom Cleaner for only $5.36 with free shipping!

Product Details:
Concentrated liquid cleaner with fresh lime scent
Designed to clean bathtubs, shower stalls, glazed ceramic tile, floors, sinks, garbage cans, toilet bowls, glazed porcelain, chrome, and acrylic plastic fixtures
It is non-acid and non-abrasive
Received 4+ stars out of 17 reviews

home Household Essentials Cleaning Supplies Staples Lysol bathroom cleaners disinfects Coronavirus
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
peachy2045
peachy2045 (L1)
Mar 17, 2020
Really good deals.
