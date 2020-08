Best Choice Products is offering this Queen Bamboo Memory Foam Mattress Topper for only $68.99 with free shipping.



Details:

2" charcoal-infused memory foam evenly distributes airflow to promote a cool & comfortable sleep



Support the body's natural pressure points and reduce movement during sleep



All-over cooling ventilation and open-cell technology



Open and wait 24 hours before use to maximize expansion



Dimensions: 79"(L) x 60"(W) x 2"(Thick)