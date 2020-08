Back again! JCPenney is offering the Sealy Twin Cushion Firm Pillow Top Mattress & Box Spring for only $599.00 when you use code BUYMORE4 (extra 30% off) at checkout with free shipping!



Product Details:

Included: 1 Mattress(es), 1 Box Spring(s)



Features: Temperature Regulating



Coil Count: 601 Coils



Bed Size: Twin



Care: Spot Clean

Compare to $688.32 at Wayfair.