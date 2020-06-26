Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towel Collection (6 Colors)

$1.99+
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/28/20
Macy's is offering this Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towel Collection (6 Colors) from just $1.99 with free shipping on orders over $75.

Available Styles:
  • Soft Spun Cotton Washcloth for $1.00 (reg. $6.00)
  • Soft Spun Cotton Hand Towel for $1.99 (reg. $10.00)
  • Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towel for $2.99 (reg. $14.00)

Product Details:
  • Available in 6 colors: Powder Blue, Light Green, White, Grey, Light Tan, and
  • Light Coral
  • Machine washable
  • Fabric: all cotton

Comments (10)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 26, 2020
Updated
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 15, 2020
Updated
Reply
hiott1966
hiott1966 (L1)
Jan 26, 2020
Bought 12, Great deal
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 24, 2020
Updated to 1/26
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jan 14, 2020
Back again. Expires 1/15/20
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 08, 2019
No longer expired, back again
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Nov 21, 2019
Alive again updated with free shipping on $25 & added expiration date
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Oct 09, 2019
Updated
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 08, 2019
Price drop now $2.99. BLack Friday sale
Reply
Haydesigner
Haydesigner (L3)
Nov 24, 2018
Giving me technical errors whenever I try to add to my cart.
Reply
