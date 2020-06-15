Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Star Wars Microfiber Twin Comforter
FREE SHIPPING
$12.59 $59.99
Jun 15, 2020
Expires : 06/21/20
21  Likes 0  Comments
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering this Star Wars Microfiber Twin Comforter for only $12.59 when cardholders use codes FAMILY30 (30% off w/ card) and JUNEMVCFREE (free shipping w/ card) at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SAVINGS (15% off) to get this for $15.29 and free shipping on $75+ orders.

Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent.

Note: Also available in Full/Queen size for $16.79 w/ free shipping when you use codes above.

bedding Kids Bed sleepwear bedroom Star Wars Comforter kohls
