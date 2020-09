Walmart is offering Sunbeam 60" x 50" Heated Electric Throw Blanket for just $12.96 with free shipping on $35+ orders.



Also available in other colors for various prices.



Product Details:

Crafted from ultra-soft microplush fabric



Features exclusive wiring system that uses thinner, more flexible wires to ensure superior heat distribution



Intuitive controller with 3 settings allows you to easily adjust heat intensity



3-hour auto shutoff



Machine washable and dryer safe



Received 4+ stars from over 505 reviews!