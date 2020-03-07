Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Comfort Soft Memory Foam Contour Bath Rug (4 Colors)

$12.74 $30.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 07/05/20
About this Deal

Macy's is offering this Comfort Soft Memory Foam Contour Bath Rug for $11.99 (Reg. $30.00) with 15% off code: FOURTH. Shipping is free on orders over $25 or with beauty purchase.

Product Details:
  • Dimensions: 21" x 24"
  • Fabric: polyester
  • Each bath rug sold individually
  • Machine washable
  • Imported

