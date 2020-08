Macy's is offering 3'11" x 5'7" Surya Clairmont Area Rug for only $36.97 with free shipping.



Product Details :

Machine-made rug



Pile height: .43"



Colors : Navy, sky blue, dark brown, camel, medium gray, ivory



Made in Turkey



All rug sizes are approximate



Be sure to add a nonslip rug pad



Polypropylene