This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
$7.99
$19.99
Jun 05, 2020
Expires : 06/07/20
5 Likes 4 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Code: GOSAVE
Kohl's has The Big One Quilted Standard Sleeper Pillow in for just $7.99 and free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Also available in king size for $11.99 with the same code above!
Product Details:
🏷 Deal Tagsbedding Bed bedroom pillows Home Improvement pillow kohls the big one
What's the matter?