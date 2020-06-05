Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

The Big One Quilted Standard Sleeper Pillow
$7.99 $19.99
Jun 05, 2020
Expires : 06/07/20
About this Deal

Code: GOSAVE
Kohl's has The Big One Quilted Standard Sleeper Pillow in for just $7.99 and free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Also available in king size for $11.99 with the same code above!

Product Details:
  • Overfilled with extra firm support
  • 2" sidewall gusset for proper head and neck support
  • Quilted microfiber cover
  • Hyperallergenic fiberfill
  • Double-layer construction
  • Ideal for side sleepers
  • Received 4+ stars out of 250+ reviews

bedding Bed bedroom pillows Home Improvement pillow kohls the big one
💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 05, 2020
Updated
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 17, 2020
Updated
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 18, 2019
Price drop now $6.79
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Nov 26, 2018
new code
