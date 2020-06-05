Code: GOSAVE

Kohl's has The Big One Quilted Standard Sleeper Pillow in for just $7.99 and free shipping on orders of $75 or more.



Also available in king size for $11.99 with the same code above!



Product Details:

Overfilled with extra firm support



2" sidewall gusset for proper head and neck support



Quilted microfiber cover



Hyperallergenic fiberfill



Double-layer construction



Ideal for side sleepers



Received 4+ stars out of 250+ reviews