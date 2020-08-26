Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

The Big One Solid Bath Towels (Mult. Colors)
FREE SHIPPING
$2.79 $9.99
22 days ago
Expires : 09/27/20
3  Likes 40  Comments
160
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

$10 in Kohl's Cash for Every $50 Spent through September 20, 2020 (Redeemable September 28-October 4, 2020).

Kohls is offering an Extra 30% Off for Kohl's Charge Cardholders w/ promo code BEAUTIFUL30 (apply in cart). Shipping is free w/ promo code SEPMVCFREE valid for Kohl's Charge Cardholders Only or with orders $75 or more, otherwise, select free curbside pickup as an alternative option.

Or Take an extra 15% off code: SHOPNOW


Free Store Pickup
Kohl's cardholders can use code BEAUTIFUL30 at checkout for 30% off The Big One Solid Bath Towels. Available in several colors.

Non-cardholders can use code BUYNOW for 15% off sale prices.

🏷 Deal Tags

bath bathroom home decor Free Shipping Towels kohls the big one bath towels
💬 12  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 26, 2020
updated
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 16, 2020
updated
Likes Reply
crazyou
crazyou (L4)
Jul 30, 2020
new code
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 27, 2020
updated.
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 28, 2020
admin Am, Approved for credit on this
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jul 27, 2020
Now $3.19
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 27, 2020
New code added: HERES20 through 7/28
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 05, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 29, 2020
Price updated
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Apr 29, 2020
Admin, I updated this 9h ago, why it shows updated 1 day ago
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Apr 28, 2020
Update now $3.49
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 16, 2020
Updated with new code and expiry date
Likes Reply
see more comments 9
