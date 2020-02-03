Kohl's is offering this The Big One Supersoft Plush Throw (2 Styles) for only $6.29 when cardholders use codes CASH30 (extra 30% off w/ card) and MARMVCFREE1 (free shipping w/ card) at checkout. Plus get $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent.



Also, get $10 off $40+ intimates w/ code INTIMATES10 at checkout.



Details:

60" x 72"



Oversized design



Polyester



Machine wash