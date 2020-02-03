Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
The Big One Supersoft Plush Throw (2 Styles) + F/S

$6.29 $29.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/03/20
Kohl's Coupons See Deal
Up to 1.8% Cashback

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering this The Big One Supersoft Plush Throw (2 Styles) for only $6.29 when cardholders use codes CASH30 (extra 30% off w/ card) and MARMVCFREE1 (free shipping w/ card) at checkout. Plus get $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent.

Also, get $10 off $40+ intimates w/ code INTIMATES10 at checkout.

Details:
  • 60" x 72"
  • Oversized design
  • Polyester
  • Machine wash

Comments

