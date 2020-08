Aldi has this Welby Squatting Stool for only $9.99 in store.



Find your nearest location here.



Product Details:

Ergonomic design for comfort and stability



Imitates natural squatting posture



Stores neatly under most toilets



Dimensions: 16.1" x 10" x 6.7"

Compare to this similar stool for $13.89 on Amazon.