ALDI 18-Ct Mega Roll Bath Tissue (2 Options)
$13.99
Mar 25, 2020
Expires : 03/31/20
About this Deal

ALDI is offering this 18-Ct Wilow Mega Roll Bath Tissue (2 Options) for only $13.99 in-store!

Find your nearest store here.

Available Options:

See more weekly in-store finds here.

bath bathroom aldi Household Essentials Toilet Paper Paper goods Bathroom Tissues Coronavirus
💬 8  Comments

hipsterstore
hipsterstore (L0)
Mar 26, 2020
wow. nice deal
Likes Reply
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Mar 25, 2020
Hey, moneyman! Is it ok if I stock up with 20 packages?:)~
Likes Reply
themoneyman1113
themoneyman1113 (L5)
Mar 25, 2020
LOL!! No lie people are crazy for TP! I work at a supermarket and people are waiting outside up to 1 hour before the store opens for TP. They walk right by my freshly made donuts, muffins and bagels for TP and leave. How rude at least they can do is buy a bakery item :--)
Likes Reply
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Mar 25, 2020
Guess they should change it to: "The butcher. The baker. The toilet paper maker."
Likes Reply
themoneyman1113
themoneyman1113 (L5)
Mar 25, 2020
🤣
Likes Reply
themoneyman1113
themoneyman1113 (L5)
Mar 25, 2020
Good one!!👍
Likes Reply
branie
branie (L5)
Mar 26, 2020
🥯🥧🍪🍩🎂🍰🍞
Likes Reply
RanaMansoor
RanaMansoor (L1)
Mar 25, 2020
nice deal in quarantine times !
Likes Reply
