31.5" Acer 1080p IPS LED Monitor (Ships Free)

$134.99 $249.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/31/20
About this Deal

Staples is offering this 31.5" Acer 1080p IPS LED Monitor for only $134.99 when you use code 22500 at checkout with free shipping!

Details:
  • 31.5" Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen IPS Display
  • Response Time: 4ms
  • 16:9 Aspect Ratio
  • Refresh Rate: 60Hz
  • Brightness: 300 cd/m2
  • Ports: 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA
  • Dimensions: 28.7" (W) x 19.1" (H) x 7.09" (D)
  • Weight: 15.2 lbs.
  • Received 4+ stars from over 180 reviews!

Comments (1)

newguy
newguy (L5)
Nov 29, 2019
Now $129.99
Reply
