eBay

Apple MacBook Air 13" i7, 8GB Laptop (Open-Box)
FREE SHIPPING
$649.00 $1099.00
Feb 01, 2020
Feb 01, 2020
4
About this Deal

ebay is offering this Apple MacBook Air 13" Laptop (Open-Box) for only $649.00 with free shipping!

Details:
Release Year: 2017
Hard Drive Capacity: 128 GB
Memory: 8GB
Processor Speed: 2.20 GHz
GPU/Video Card: Intel HD Graphics 6000
Processor Type: Intel Core i7 5th Gen.

