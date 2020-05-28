Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Brother HL-L2320D Monochrome Laser Printer with Duplex Printing

$64.99 $79.99
+ Free Shipping
About this Deal

https://www.staples.com/Brother-HL-L2320D-Monochrome-Laser-Printer/product_1074269?&tid=US&storeId=10001&AID=11965372&PID=4485850&SID=27fb1778ab4711eaa9603e364c14c4010INT&cvosrc=affiliate.cj.4485850&cvo_campaign=Coupon&cm_mmc=CJ-_-4485850-_-4485850-_-11965372&CID=AFF%3A4485850%3A4485850%3A11965372&CJPIXEL=CJPIXEL&cjevent=290945d8ab4711ea802400010a18050f&dclid=CJWb7sTu9-kCFafocwEdJmwAcA&akamai-feo=off

Reg Price $99.99

With coupon code 74446

About this product

Complete your corner office or cubicle with this Brother monochrome laser printer, which features a compact, desk-friendly design.

Tackle everyday printing jobs effortlessly with this Brother monochrome laser printer. Print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute mean you can produce reports, contracts and forms whenever they are needed, and an adjustable 250-sheet paper tray makes it easy to load the right sheets for each print job. This printer works with letter, legal, executive and custom paper sizes, making it a versatile addition to your office. Featuring a straight-through paper path, this Brother laser printer prevents bending and wrinkling as your documents are being created. A high-speed USB 2.0 interface connects to your computer for direct printing, and included printer drivers allow for fast, easy setup. This compact monochrome printer helps you improve efficiency and reduce the number of supplies you use every day. Automatic duplex printing cuts down on paper usage while still delivering crisp, professional documents, and the toner save mode lets you reduce the amount of ink you use on printed emails and other less critical paperwork. Because this printer only uses black toner, there's only one cartridge to replace when the ink levels begin to run low. A manual feed slot lets you load envelopes and stationary for precise, perfectly centered results without the need for reprinting. With its low-profile design and simple features, this Brother monochrome laser printer makes a smart option for home office or professional use.

This single-function printer focuses exclusively on printing, so it is easy to use

Laser printing with a resolution of up to 2400 x 600 dpi ensures detailed, high-quality prints

Features a printing speed of 30 pages per minutes in black with 10000 pages monthly duty cycle

Printer connectivity: USB (sold separately)

Dimensions: 7.2"H x 14"W x 14.2"D

250 sheets input capacity lessens the need for constant reloading. types of media supported include envelopes, labels, plain paper, bond paper, recycled paper, thick paper, thin paper, thicker paper

Processor speed is 266MHz to handle large printing jobs

Automatic duplex printing

1-year manufacturer limited warranty

Safety Data Sheet

Connect this Brother printer to your computer or laptop and enjoy fast, high-quality printing on a variety of paper types and sizes. Laser printing technology ensures sharp, crisp text and images. Automatic duplexing makes it easy to print on both side of the paper to produce professional-looking documents and brochures while saving money on paper.

Fast, Flexible Printing
With a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute, this mono printer is ideal for handling all of your every day document printing needs. A 250-sheet paper tray ensures you have plenty of paper in this printer to complete your print jobs, and a manual feed slot lets you print a different size document without having to empty and refill the bottom tray.

Laser Technology
Featuring electrophotographic laser technology, this laser printer produces clean, crisp black-and-white text and images at a resolution of up to 2400 x 600 dpi on a variety of paper types, including plain paper, labels and envelopes.

Printers Printers & Scanners
Comments (4)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 28, 2020
Price drop now $54.99
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Nov 28, 2019
Price drop
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Oct 08, 2019
Updated
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Aug 26, 2016
$10 Cheaper Now
Reply
