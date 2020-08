Staples is offering this 24" Dell Gaming Monitor for only $74.99 when you use code 25605 ($15 off $60+) at checkout, plus shipping is free.



Details:

24" LED-backlit LCD Monitor



Full HD (1080p) 1920 x 1080 at 60 Hz



Plug-and-Play capability



VGA and dual HDMI connectivity



On-screen display adjustments for ease of set-up and screen optimization



Dimensions (WxDxH) - with stand: 21.9 in x 7.1 in x 16.6 in



Received 4+ stars from over 60 reviews!