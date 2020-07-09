Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
15.6" HP HD Laptop (8GB 256GB SSD)
FREE SHIPPING
$449.00 $827.00
Jul 09, 2020
Expires : 07/27/20
10  Likes 1  Comments
About this Deal

Sam's Club is offering this 15.6" HP HD Laptop (8GB 256GB SSD) for only $449 with free shipping for Plus members.

Details:
Processor: 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1
Memory/ Storage: 8GB Memory / 256GB Solid State Drive
Screen: 15.6" diagonal HD (1266x768)
Keyboard: Full-size island-style
Graphics: Intel® UHD Graphics

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
newguy
newguy (L5)
Jul 09, 2020
Now $449.00
