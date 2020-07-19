Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
HP 27" Curved LED Monitor (Ships Free)

$179.99 $279.99
+ Free Shipping
Save $100 Plus, Free Shipping!
TFT active matrix display technology for better clarity
1920 x 1080 screen resolution delivers excellent detail
DisplayPort and HDMI with HDCP support offer better device compatibility and support
Overall dimensions: 17.26"H x 24.15"W x 6.65"D
Weighs 12.13 lbs. with stand
Received 4+ stars from over 230 reviews!

Comments (2)

pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 19, 2020
Price Update 7/19/20
alexe98765
alexe98765 (L1)
Aug 19, 2019
It's 159.99
