Staples is offering this 24" HP LED Business Monitor for only $89.99 when you use code 46065 ($20 off $100) at checkout with free shipping.



Details:

23.8" LED-Backlit Monitor



In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology lets you see vibrant colors



Full HD (1080p) 1920x1080 Resolution



VGA, DVI, HDMI connectivity



Aspect Ratio 16:9



178 degree IPS Viewing Angles