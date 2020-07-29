Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Staples Coupons »

Price Drop! HP Pavilion 14" Notebook + F/S

$429.99 $629.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 08/22/20
Staples Coupons See Deal
Up to 1.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Staples is offering this HP Pavilion 14-ce3064st 14" Notebook (Intel i5, 8GB Memory, 1TB Hard Drive) for only $429.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • 1GHz Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core processor
  • 1TB SATA HDD storage drive
  • Windows 10 Home
  • 8GB RAM memory
  • 1366 x 768 display

Related to this item:

Free Shipping electronics laptops computers Notebook Staples HP Pavilion Laptop
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (6)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
29 days ago
In-Store Price is $399.99, Valid Until 8/8
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
29 days ago
Now $429.99
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
29 days ago
Now $549.99
Reply
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Jul 29, 2020
great deal
Reply
newguy
newguy (L5)
Jul 28, 2020
Now $399.99
Reply
snanda_1999
snanda_1999 (L1)
May 26, 2020
720p. old resolution.
Reply
Related Deals
B&H Photo
B&H Photo
QNAP TS-453Be 4-Bay NAS Enclosure
$379.00 $459.00
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Razer Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad: Analog-Optical Key Switches - 32 Programmable Keys - Customizable Chroma RGB Lighting - Programmable Macros - Variable Key Press Pressure Sensitivity - Mercury White
$89.99 $129.99
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
Insignia™ - Wireless Optical Mouse (2 Colors)
$6.49 $12.99
Cashback Available
Staples
Staples
Lenovo Flex 5 14IIL05 81X1 14" Notebook, Intel I7, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 (81X1002SUS)
$649.99 $899.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
HP 14-dk1013od Laptop, 14" Screen, AMD Athlon™ Silver, 4GB Memory, 64GB eMMC, Windows® 10
$249.99 $279.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
HP 15-dy1027od 15.6-inch Laptop w/Intel Core i7, 256GB SSD
$549.99 $679.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Microsoft Surface Laptop - 1st Gen (Windows 10 S, Intel Core I5, 13.5" LED-Lit Screen, Storage: 256 GB, RAM: 8 GB
$990.00 $1,299
FREE SHIPPING
HP
HP
Up To 60% Off HP Labor Day Sale + Free Shipping
SALE
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Woot
Woot
54% OFF Kindle Oasis (2017) Waterproof E-Reader - $129.99 - Free Shipping for Prime Members
$129.99 $279.99
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
USB C Hub, UtechSmart 6 In 1 USB C to HDMI Adapter with 1000M Ethernet, Power Delivery Pd Type C Charging Port, 3 USB 3.0 Ports Adapter Compatible for MacBook Pro, Chromebook, XPS, and USB C Devices
$29.99 $39.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
VicTsing [Upgraded] Slim Wireless Mouse, 2.4G Silent Laptop Mouse- Enjoy Noiseless Clicking, 1600DPI High Accuracy Portable Ergonomic Optical Wireless Mouse for Laptop, PC, Computer, Notebook, Mac
$8.99 $13.99
FREE SHIPPING
B&H Photo
B&H Photo
HP EliteDesk 705 G4 Mini Desktop Computer
$399 $764
Amazon
Amazon
WD 5TB My Passport Ultra for Mac Silver Portable External Hard Drive, USB-C - WDBPMV0050BSL-WESN
$119.99 $149.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Apple MacBook Air Core 13" I5 CPU, 8GB RAM
$965.41
FREE SHIPPING
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
SanDisk Cruzer Snap Flash Drives 16GB 5 PK
$21.99 $49.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Up to $150 Off Select PC's & Monitors
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Newegg
Newegg
INTEL GAMER DAYS FEATURE DEALS Deals from $3
SALE
Cashback Available
Dell
Dell
New Vostro 15 7500
$1,099.0 $1,998.5
Cashback Up to 4.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard
$64.99 $99.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Best Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop, 15.6 Inches Full HD IPS Display, AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, Vega 3 Graphics, 4GB DDR4, 128GB SSD
$444.44
Amazon
Amazon
Dual Monitor Stand - Height Adjustable Gas Spring Double Arm Monitor Mount Desk Stand Fit Two 17 to 32 Inch Screens with Clamp, Grommet Mounting Base, Each Arm Hold Up to 19.8lbs
$41.99