Amazon is offering this Blink Mini 1080 HD Security Camera for only $19.99 to Amazon Prime members with free shipping!



Not an Amazon Prime member? Try a free 30-day trial here.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera



Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected



See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home



Sets up in minutes โ€“ just plug in the camera



Received 4+ stars from over 108,005 reviews