Lenovo is offering their 15.6" Laptop T210 Toploader for only $8.49 when you use code ACCEXTRA15 (extra 15% off) at checkout with free shipping!



Details:

Casual and stylish design



High quality, durable and water repellant fabric



Large storage capacity – fits up to 15.6” laptops



Conveniently placed compartments and pockets



Received 4+ stars from over 60 reviews