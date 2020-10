eBay is having this Microsoft Surface Pro 4, I5, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD (Refurb) for just $319.00, the list price was $699.00. Shipping is free on this item.



Features:

Ports: Full-size USB 3.0; microSD card reader; Headphone jack; Mini DisplayPort; Cover port; Charging port



Camera: 5MP front-facing and 8MP rear-facing cameras with 1080p HD video recording



Display: 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen display; 2736 x 1824 resolution



Stereo speakers with Dolby Audio-enhanced sound



Operating System: Windows 10 Professional